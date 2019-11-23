The Cobb County Gem and Mineralogical Society's 35th annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show continues Sunday at the Cobb Civic Center with all kinds of minerals for sale.
Display cases house a colorful array of rocks, crystals and gems, some in their natural state and some polished and cut into decorative figurines or elegant jewelry. The jewelry on offer runs the gamut from mood rings to gold pendants to necklaces made from polished moose antler.
Other vendors offer a variety of fossils, from fossilized ferns to fossils of arthropods, fish and even dinosaurs on sale.
The show continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway.
