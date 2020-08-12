Robin Bishop has been tapped to succeed Angie Davis as the clerk of State Court for Cobb County, according to a news release.
Gov. Brian Kemp nominated Davis this summer to clerk Georgia’s new, statewide business court. The state House and Senate Judiciary committees unanimously confirmed her nomination in July.
Before her nomination, Davis was running for reelection as clerk of the State Court. The clerk, she told the MDJ in May, "oversee(s) the official court record of over 60,000 traffic, misdemeanor and civil case filings, a staff of 78 employees, and approximately $16 million in monies received and disbursed annually."
Bishop served as chief deputy clerk for seven years, according to the release. She was sworn in last week.
She began her career in county government in 1994. Among her titles since then have been law library director for the Cobb County Judicial Circuit, judicial program coordinator for Superior Court administration, director of Keep Cobb Beautiful and Cobb County grants development specialist. She also owned and operated a grants and governance consulting firm for local governments and non-profits prior to her appointment to chief deputy.
On Tuesday, Bishop named her chief deputy clerk: Rochelle Taylor, who has served more than 22 years in the office.
