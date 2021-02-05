A teenager is dead, a man is in custody and a third person alleged to have committed an armed robbery in Mableton is at-large after a highway chase that began in Cobb and ended in Atlanta on Thursday.
Cobb police responded to an armed robbery call at a Mableton house on Woodward Circle, in a neighborhood off Floyd Road, just before 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.
Police found the vehicle the suspects used and followed it on Interstate 20 into Atlanta, where it crashed into another car on the shoulder, Delk said.
Three men inside the car fled. One, 17-year-old Khawann Heard, was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bolton Road, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Another, Lithonia’s Ahday Nelson-George, “was tracked to a nearby apartment complex where officers observed him entering a rideshare vehicle,” Atlanta police said on Facebook Friday. “An APD officer quickly determined the suspect had asked a bystander to order him the ride and the officer located the bystander and utilized his phone to track the rideshare vehicle until a traffic stop could be made.”
Nelson-George was apparently a wanted man before the alleged robbery.
Atlanta police said Nelson-George was wanted by the department’s homicide unit on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
Just before midnight Jan. 20, Atlanta police officers responded to a vehicle fire in Atlanta, according to the Facebook post. The vehicle in question, a white Chevrolet Impala, had been extinguished by the caller by the time police arrived. Inside, they found a man’s body. Police did not not include the man’s name or cause of death in their post, but have since linked the case to Nelson-George without saying how. The Atlanta Police Department did allege, however, that officers had found Thursday two guns Nelson-George hid while fleeing arrest.
The third suspect, meanwhile, remains unidentified and is still on the run, according to Cobb police.
The initial armed robbery is being investigated by Cobb police. Atlanta police are investigating the crashes. Nelson-George was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he remains without bond, jail records show. Atlanta police said on Facebook he would be brought to the Fulton County Jail once released from Cobb.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact police at 770-499-3945.
