Plan ahead if you’re heading out on Interstate 285 on Sunday morning.
Georgia Power will be replacing conductors that cross over I-285 at South Cobb Drive, and crews will be slowing traffic between 9 and 11 a.m. on northbound and southbound lanes at South Cobb Drive, exit 15.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the work will slow traffic in three approximately 15-minute increments. Crews will have 45-minute setup times in-between each increment.
GDOT cautions drivers to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, pay attention and watch for workers. Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions is available by calling 511, visiting www.511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
