If your commute takes you on Interstate 75 southbound over Barrett Parkway, get ready to make like Chicago songwriter DJ Casper and slide to the right.
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation crews will shift three lanes on I-75 southbound to the right for temporary striping in conjunction with the ongoing rehabilitation of the I-75 southbound bridge over Barrett Parkway.
This rehab project will consist of work including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts and painting.
The temporary striping will remain until the completion of the project, which is scheduled for March.
Message boards and signage will alert drivers of the traffic shift.
GDOT advises motorists to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Drivers can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
