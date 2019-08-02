Rain has washed out a section of Randall Farm Road in Vinings, which will be closed until further notice.
The road is cut off north of Vinings Forest Way, the county says.
Cobb DOT is assessing the damage to determine how long repairs are likely to take.
“Fortunately this does not cut off any homeowners but will require some detouring for a while,” the county government posted on its website and public Facebook page Friday morning.
The county's communications director, Ross Cavitt, told the MDJ there were no other reports of roads in the county being damaged in Thursday's rain.
He wasn't sure exactly when the road washed out, but said the county's transportation department got a call early Friday morning via 911.
