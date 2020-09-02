Cobb County department heads gave an overview of a proposed 1% sales tax during a recent virtual luncheon hosted by the Town Center Community Improvement District.
The current special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, will expire at the end of 2021. In November, Cobb voters will be asked to approve a new SPLOST that would take effect Jan. 1, 2022, and expire six years later.
As implied by their name, such taxes are typically used to fund special projects, such as new libraries. The 2022 SPLOST, however, would focus on more ongoing expenses; the single largest item on the list is road resurfacing.
County spokesman Ross Cavitt summarized the 2022 SPLOST at the top of the meeting: It is expected to collect $750 million over six years, an estimate that was revised downward from $810 million due to the coronavirus.
Almost half of the money — more than $329 million — will go toward improving roads and other county infrastructure, according to Cavitt. About a quarter will be split among the county’s six cities, and another 11% will go toward public safety. Parks and libraries, county facilities and technology and “community impact projects” will receive 4% each.
When discussing the list of parks department projects, department head Jimmy Gisi said county residents won’t see “that real eye-catching, star-studded project like you did in the 2016 (SPLOST) program, (but) you’ve got to keep that strong, or your buildings, your sewer lines, everything is going to fall down around you.”
Viewers were able to submit questions during the luncheon. One pointed out that many projects could be described as “deferred basic maintenance” and asked whether the county has “significant additional maintenance concerns that the SPLOST isn’t able to cover.”
Gisi said there are, in fact, facilities that won’t be getting a needed upgrade anytime soon.
“Unfortunately, with the county budget, the way it’s been the last several years, there has not been a large amount of money for capital, which is something you would normally do a lot of these projects with, so that’s why you’re seeing them in (the) SPLOST,” he said. “To say it’s an exhaustive list — it is not.”
Another viewer asked what percentage of SPLOST dollars is collected from those living outside the county.
Cavitt said there was no way to know for sure but provided a rough estimate of between 20% and 30%.
The meeting was recorded and can be viewed on the Town Center CID’s YouTube page. A complete list of SPLOST projects can be found at cobbsplost2022.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.