A Kennesaw man is behind bars without bond after police said he repeatedly rammed a female driver’s car with his own vehicle as they drove along a mile stretch of one of the city’s main streets.
Shanderrick Cornell Williams, 28, was involved in a car collision with the female victim near the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Barrett Lakes Boulevard just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, his arrest warrants show.
While at the intersection, Williams, who was driving a black Dodge Challenger, backed his vehicle up, pointed it at the victim in her car, and then rammed her vehicle with his own, police said.
Williams was then accused of following the victim too closely and again ramming her car with his, warrants state.
“Accused was observed by the witnesses to follow the victim for an extended period of time after the initial automobile collision and forcefully and purposefully strike the rear end of the victim’s vehicle,” police said.
At the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Crater Lake Drive, just down from Kennesaw Marketplace, Williams and the female victim were involved in an altercation, per investigators.
“After exiting from his vehicle, said accused approached the victim in an aggressive manner while yelling and cursing at her before being threatened by a witness and fleeing the scene … on foot … after failing to exchange information with the victim,” police said.
Public records about the incident do not indicate whether Williams knew the victim, or what caused the initial collision.
Williams’ jail record states he is denied bond. He is considered a flight risk, warrants state.
Williams faces one felony charge of aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run, following too closely, reckless driving, aggressive driving and simple assault.
Records show Williams was about a mile from his home, on Trees of Kennesaw Parkway, when the alleged road rage incident occurred.
