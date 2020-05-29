Road projects and repaving will make up around 60% of Acworth's $21 million in council-approved spending should Cobb voters renew the county’s penny sales tax this November, according to Mayor Tommy Allegood. Park and trail upgrades will also be a priority.
"We decided that we would allocate 60% of the money to some kind of road improvements, either total resurfacing projects and/or a lot patching of roads," the mayor said, noting the feedback the city had received from residents included many complaints about road conditions. "In the past, out of SPLOST, we built a new City Hall, we built a police station, we built a community center, and so now, rather than building something like that ... we're going to make sure we go back to the infrastructure."
If approved, the special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, will go into effect in 2022 and collect an additional penny on every dollar spent on items subject to the county’s sales and use tax until 2028.
In February, it was estimated the county tax would collect $810 million. The county recently revised its estimate, and is now expected to collect $750 million, a decrease of about 7%.
Allegood said his city's list already takes into account the adjustment to expected collections. Acworth is expecting to receive just over $21 million over the six-year collection period.
A joint project between the county and city makes up an additional $3 million and would benefit the citizens of Acworth, the mayor said.
The largest items of Acworth's SPLOST wish list include more than $6.6 million in major road projects. These items include improvement of North Main Street between the Enclave subdivision and the Cobb County line, and roads in older subdivisions, like Phase 1 of the 25-year-old Brookhaven neighborhood, Allegood said. Those two examples are expected to cost $1.5 million each. West Lakeshore Drive will receive $1 million in improvements.
Another $6 million will be spent on various smaller improvements, such as spot repaving, and for the purchase of repaving equipment, the mayor said.
"We've got patching where you've got cracks in roads and you might cut out 100 feet or something like that," he said, adding that with the purchase of the city's own paving equipment, small road repairs could be completed in-house. "That's under miscellaneous paving."
But large quality-of-life projects for residents are also on the list, Allegood said.
Most exciting for residents, he said, will likely be the $750,000 to be used for improvements to Overlook Park and turning the nearby abandoned Ga. Highway 92 bridge over Lake Acworth into a pedestrian bridge. Under the city's planned $3 million joint project with the county, that bridge will tie into a sidewalk trail around the lake.
Workers are constructing a replacement Ga. Highway 92 bridge over Lake Acworth as part of a larger project to widen nearly three miles of the state route from two lanes to four. The widening project is expected to take nearly two years, with an estimated completion date of October 2022.
"The existing bridge on Highway 92 is being abandoned. We will make the improvements and create a trail off of Ragsdale Road (and) tie into that bridge to create what we call a trail around the lake. It will actually be a big sidewalk," Allegood said, noting that the $3 million project with the county passes partly through county territory.
Cauble Park, a 25-acre lakefront park with a beach and facilities for picnics, fishing and boating, will also receive $750,000 in improvements, and the same amount will be spent on general trail upgrades in the city limits. A master plan for the park improvements, which is likely to include new pavilions and work on the beach, is in development, Allegood said.
The city is expecting to spend more than $2.2 million on public safety, with over $1.4 million of that to be used to purchase vehicles. Body cameras and in-car technology upgrades make up another $425,000. Radio upgrades ($500,000) and general facility improvements ($150,000) round out the list.
Miscellaneous expenses include storm water improvements and upgrades ($1 million), sidewalk improvements ($500,000), public parking improvements ($500,000), city facility upgrades and expansions ($890,517) and citywide technology upgrades ($500,000).
Acworth officials say no public input sessions on the SPLOST are scheduled at the moment, given the COVID-19 pandemic. But, they say, more public outreach is likely to take place from August to October, nearer the referendum on Election Day, Nov. 3.
To view the SPLOST project list, visit www.acworth.org/residents/splost_projects/2022_splost.php.
