If school board members give a thumbs-up to the chosen consultant on Tuesday, Marietta High School staff can expect to undergo cultural fluency training in the near future at a cost of $75,000.
Superintendent Grant Rivera has recommended that the school board approve the contract with Clearwater Consulting to provide cultural fluency training at the high school.
If approved, Clearwater would provide “a series of facilitated sessions focused on building self awareness, learning to appreciate the diverse backgrounds and community styles of others, and honing specific skills for creating psychologically safe environments to address potential bias,” according to the board’s agenda item.
District officials say the goal of the training is to promote equity and recognize how race, poverty and disability can impact teaching and learning.
Staff training would not begin immediately after the board’s approval, but the consultants would begin preparing the training with district stakeholders, Rivera said.
One of the Marietta district’s most valuable strengths is the diversity of its community, Rivera said, and the training aims to bring all the district staff a better understanding of those many cultures and backgrounds.
“Among our students, families, and employees, you will find a multitude of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, socio-economic differences, and social and emotional experiences that are as individual as each person within our community,” he said. “With this diversity comes incredible gifts, but also important challenges. Our intent with the cultural fluency work is to ensure that we know how best to interact, collaborate, and support each other, and as a district, we are consistently focused on positively impacting and improving both our students’ educational experience and their achievements.”
Rivera said Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball has led the charge for the cultural training.
In an email late last month, Ball told his school’s staff he and others had been working since last spring to find a company with which to contract.
Ball said he and a team of at least 20 others vetted three companies to identify the district’s partner. The vetting team included names such as former Cobb NAACP President Deane Bonner; Councilwoman Michelle Cooper-Kelly; and Marietta Police Sgt. David Baldwin, as well as students, staff, parents and other stakeholders.
Ball said the initial implementation will be undertaken mostly by MHS leadership and district executives, but advisory councils — African American, Hispanic and students with disabilities — will assist in the process.
“Since our approach will be custom made to fit our needs, other stake holders including parents, students and staff will be brought into the fold. We will be extremely purposeful during the build process so please be patient,” the principal wrote in his email.
Ball told the MDJ most states and school districts do not provide the training Marietta is hoping to provide.
“I want every Marietta High School student and employee to have an amazing experience that is positive, welcoming and based on mutual respect,” he said.
Rivera said the district will test the training with Marietta High School students, the largest student body in the district, and will expand it, should it result in a favorable outcome.
The school board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 250 Howard St., Marietta.
