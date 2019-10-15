MARIETTA — Superintendent Grant Rivera will receive a contract extension to June 30, 2022, after a unanimous vote from the Marietta school board Tuesday.
Rivera's contract was set to expire in June 2021. State law allows a superintendent’s contract to be extended by up to three years.
With the contract amendment, Rivera will receive a 6.5% raise, which amounts to $12,554, according to Erin Franklin, the district's chief financial officer.
All district staff received an average 6.5% raise this year, $5.5 million for which was included in the district's fiscal 2020 budget.
Rivera's previous base salary was $193,136, Franklin said. His new base salary amounts to $205,690, according to the contract.
Franklin said with retirement pay, benefits and other perks written into his contract, the superintendent's total annual compensation amounts to more than $275,240.
Like last year, the superintendent will also get a $10,000 bonus. And like last year's bonus, Rivera said, this year’s would again be donated to the Marietta Schools Foundation and used to cover the cost of college applications for qualified high school students, as well as to send some students on college tours, as money allows.
Rivera became superintendent of the nearly 9,000-student school system at the beginning of 2017. He left his position as Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s chief of staff to head the neighboring district, replacing longtime Marietta Superintendent Emily Lembeck, who held the position nearly 12 years before her retirement.
Marietta school board Chairman Jason Waters said the board has been happy with his performance, as well as his staffing decisions, especially in respect to each school's principal.
Waters said while some factors contributing to the district's falling graduation rates are out of its control, "it's still not OK."
"Our job is to get people through school and all the way out the door," he said.
Marietta's graduation rates fell 2.3% from 2017 to 2018, and 0.5% from 2018 to 2019.
But, Waters added, bringing graduation rates up takes a collaboration of staff, superintendent and board — it is not one person's job.
For his part, Rivera thanked the board for their continued support and said he's proud of the district's increased SAT participation and minority student performance. Going forward, he said, the district will prioritize improving SAT scores and graduation rates.
SAT participation increased by 17% from 2018 to 2019, but average scores fell by 16 points.
In other business, the board approved:
- A $226,671.09 contract with Russell Ventures to provide furniture for the new classroom and meeting spaces in the College and Career Academy;
- A $179,821.30 purchase of lab computers for the College and Career Academy ($93,805.30 of which is reimbursable from the Georgia Department of Education);
- An $18,460 contract with E. Dennis A/C, Inc., the low-bidder, to replace the HVAC unit in the West Side Elementary School media center;
- The use of $40,000 from a Lockheed Martin grant for the Lockheed Elementary School STEM Innovation Lab (iLab) project;
- A $23,582 renewal of Safari Montage software for use at all Marietta City School District schools;
- A $119,804 contract with PlaySouth Playground Creators, LLC, to provide playground design-build services at Dunleith Elementary; and
- A list of materials as surplus and release them for sale, recycling or disposal.
