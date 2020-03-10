After a single day, Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera says his school system will stop offering its staff the option to bring their children to a supervised study hall in Marietta if those students attend certain schools in Fulton County, where a teacher tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Rivera said the invitation was not for all Fulton schools, but for families with children at schools not affected by the virus.
Fulton schools closed on Tuesday as a precaution, after an itinerant teacher who worked at both Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn and Woodland Middle School in East Point tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Rivera said he sent an email Monday to all Marietta City Schools staff inviting them to bring their children to work on Tuesday if they were going to be out of school because of the closures. He said he made the suggestion as potential for more school closures loom.
“As we look ahead over the next days and weeks, we don’t know if schools across metro Atlanta may be impacted by closures,” he said. “My priority in reaching out to staff to offer support was, to the greatest degree possible, to maximize instructional time, so we don’t have teachers missing class. This plan was developed without compromising the safety of the schools or students.”
Only one student from Fulton schools showed up on Tuesday and was supervised by a substitute teacher all day, Rivera said, adding that the student was not from a school where the Fulton teacher who fell ill taught.
