A South Cobb High School student and gang member incited a riot involving 200 people at the school, when he chased and fought a fellow student and rival gang member after a football game, police say.
Ty’Shon Latrell Murray, 18, of Powder Springs is behind bars in the Cobb County jail without bond facing a felony charge of street gang activity as well as two misdemeanors of fighting and inciting a riot, jail records show.
Police say Murray, a member of the gang “4L” or “4 Life,” was at the school in Austell around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 when he chased after a classmate from a rival gang called “RKN” or “Rich Kid Nation” and the two fought in a school parking lot.
The South Cobb High School football team hosted Pebblebrook in a non-conference game that night, losing to the visitors 37-13.
Police say Murray had a magazine with four rounds in the front pocket of his pants when he chased and fought the rival gang member, inciting a riot after the game.
“Nearly 200 people then started running wildly about the parking lot,” Murray’s arrest warrant states. “The crowd ran over others who were in the path.”
Records show Murray was arrested around 3 p.m. last Thursday at the school by Cobb County School District Police then transferred to the county jail where he was booked into custody.
