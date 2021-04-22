CUMBERLAND — Building on the themes of her first district town hall earlier this month, Commissioner Jerica Richardson told the Cumberland Community Improvement District’s board Thursday she’s all about government and business walking hand-in-hand.
The pitch was predictably well-received by one of Cobb’s largest public-private entities.
“I thought it was excellent,” board chairman John Shern said of Richardson’s presentation. "I thought your list of priorities are not only great, but they are very consistent with what we do, and you can certainly count on our support 110% with the resources we have and the people that we have to assist you.”
Richardson explained one of the linchpins of her approach to governance is assessing the respective strengths of the public and private sectors, and how they complement each other.
“Government can take on more risks than traditional entities … so this is where I think government is able to assist in some of these projects. Especially when we look at things that have longer durations, it's harder for a single entity to take on that risk,” the commissioner said.
While Richardson didn’t name any specific projects she was thinking of, she singled out transit improvements—a major priority of the CID—as an area ripe for collaboration.
Both Richardson and Erica Parish, the county's transportation director, made reference to the proposed mobility SPLOST, which could be on the ballot for Cobb voters next fall. The “M-SPLOST” would be added on top of the county’s two existing 1% sales taxes.
Richardson said she will be conducting a series of town halls to gauge her district’s priorities, while Parish warned the CID board, "you're going to get really sick of hearing from us about the comprehensive transportation plan, and next steps for the mobility SPLOST.”
The CID is looking at other areas where it can work with government to secure funding for priority projects like the Cumberland Multi-Modal Path. Among those is the US Department of Transportation’s infrastructure grant program, previously known as TIGER and BUILD and recently rebranded as RAISE by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
“We were going to do (the Multi-Modal Path) segment by segment, but our goal now is to get the entire project funded,” CID Executive Director Kim Menefee said.
The new approach is reflective of optimism by the CID that more federal funding for the path will be forthcoming later this year (the CID received $5.6 million in March). Menefee added that her staff has met with and submitted formal funding requests to U.S. Reps. David Scott, D-Atlanta, Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, and Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville.
“Our representatives, they must select 10 projects that they want to support, and out of those, they have to prioritize those projects,” Menefee said. "So if you think about the size of their districts ... we've been working hard to make sure that we can be part of that 10.”
In other news, the CID will be holding elections next month for three positions on its board. Board members Mason Zimmerman and Stephen Barnhouse are stepping down from their posts, while Chairman John Shern will be running for reelection.
