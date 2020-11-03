Democrat Jerica Richardson held a narrow lead over Republican Fitz Johnson in the race for a county commission seat covering parts of east Cobb, Vinings and Smyrna Tuesday.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Johnson trailed with 33,862, or 49.92% of the votes, to Richardson’s 33,971 votes.
The results of Tuesday’s election are not official until they are certified by the Cobb Board of Elections Nov. 13.
“Every interaction (was) very intentional,” Richardson said Monday. “We were focused on who we were talking to, focused on why we were having a conversation and what it meant to bring someone into the conversation.”
Johnson expressed confidence Monday, saying his campaign had stayed the course.
“Sometimes you can panic and start to hear the outside voices telling you to do a whole bunch of different things,” he said. “We stuck to our message, stuck to our strategy and believe that will be the key to winning.”
The seat is occupied by Bob Ott, who is retiring at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.