A $2,000 cash reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta for information that leads to the identification of suspects in the murder of 17-year-old Marietta High School sophomore Jalante Brown, who was shot dead just after 1 a.m. on July 4 at an apartment complex at 1333 Penny Lane in Marietta.
Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta published a reward poster, with Brown’s photo on it, calling for any information that could solve the case.
“At this time police have no leads and need the public’s help,” the poster states.
It was uploaded to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta public Facebook page on July 24.
Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta director Sgt. Ron Paxson told the MDJ no quality tips have been received on the case to date.
"We're still looking for the suspects in that incident," Paxson said Wednesday.
Crime Stoppers always offers an initial $2,000 reward, which is sometimes added to by businesses or third parties, he said.
In this case the reward remains $2,000.
Brown was shot multiple times and was dead when officers arrived at the apartment complex, near Wylie Road, a Cobb police spokeswoman said at the time of the homicide.
Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera confirmed to the MDJ that Brown was a student of Marietta High School.
“On behalf of the Marietta City Schools staff, I express our sincere condolences to the family of Jalante,” Rivera said shortly after the incident.
Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta anonymously on 404-577-8477, or contact the case agent on 770-499-3953.
