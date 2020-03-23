The FBI says Family Dollar is offering a $10,000 reward for the public's help in identifying a man responsible for 11 armed robberies at dollar stores, including one in Powder Springs.
The suspect fired shots at an employee in a recent robbery at a Family Dollar in Lawrenceville, but did not hit anyone, according to a news release from the FBI's Atlanta field office. The company is offering the reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.
The suspect is described as a black male, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9-inches tall, about 150 lbs., typically wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt under a dark-color puffy jacket with dark pants and tan Timberland-style boots.
From Jan. 9 until Feb. 2, the FBI believes the suspect was responsible for at least seven armed robberies at the following Family Dollar stores:
- Jan. 9: Scottdale store at 3460 E. Ponce De Leon Avenue;
- Jan. 16: Tucker store at 3201 Tucker Norcross Road;
- Jan. 21: Decatur store at 5404 Covington Highway;
- Jan. 22: Brookhaven store at 3412 Clairmont Road;
- Jan. 23: Atlanta store at 1616 Virginia Avenue;
- Jan. 31: Lithonia store at 6871 Main St.;
- Feb. 2: Lithonia store at 1125 North Indian Creek Dr.
Nearly a month after the last robbery, the suspect is accused of robbing four more stores:
- March 1:Dollar General at 1291 Columbia Dr., Decatur;
- March 5: Family Dollar at 3824 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs;
- March 10: Family Dollar at 249 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville; and
- March 11:Family Dollar at 2335 Highway 138 East, Jonesboro.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.