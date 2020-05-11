Marietta schools Superintendent Grant Rivera has advised the school board to delay the construction of the future central office building on Lemon Street, amid shortfalls in tax revenues.
The board is scheduled to discuss the matter at its work session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Rivera proposed last year a new central office to be built on the former campus of Lemon Street High School, at 353 Lemon Street. The plan also called for the renovation of the Lemon Street Grammar School across the street.
The school board approved a builder in September, and the district's original expectation was for the project to be complete by August 2021.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s black student population attended Lemon Street Grammar School before crossing the street to Lemon Street High School. The high school building has since been razed. The grammar school building remains.
While the proposed project would not have used money from a special, voter-approved 1% sales tax for education (Ed-SPLOST), the reduction in revenue from that sales tax has prompted the central office construction delay, according to the school board's agenda item.
Rivera previously told the MDJ money from the district's building fund would be used to construct the central office.
"Given the reduction in SPLOST collections resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Superintendent believes it is most prudent to delay construction of the future central office building on Lemon Street," the agenda says. "This action will allow district leaders to continue to monitor SPLOST collections relative to prioritized capital improvements and, as necessary, access the (Marietta City Schools) Building Fund."
District officials say architectural planning for the central office building will continue, as will renovations to the grammar school, which is slated to include classrooms for the new Performance Learning Center and alternative programs.
Erin Franklin, the district’s chief financial officer, said Marietta schools wants building fund money, as well as money from other funds that have been built up using excess revenues collected over a period of years, to be available to complete priority projects and to provide a cushion during these hard times.
“I know there’s going to be a big dip. We’re just not sure how big a dip and how long it will stay down,” Franklin said. “So, yes, we want to make sure we have plenty of cash available to complete our projects that we’ve already committed to, and on the instructional side … we’re trying to insulate the schools as much as possible. There’s going to be reductions everywhere — everybody’s going to feel it — but we want to make sure that we can do what we need to do for the schools.”
She said money from the building and other funds could, in a pinch, be used for building maintenance, technology purchases and other capital needs.
Franklin also said year-over-year SPLOST revenues for March, which include about two weeks of school and business closures, show a more than $126,000 decrease in SPLOST revenues. In March 2019, $934,850 of SPLOST revenues went to Marietta City Schools, while this March, only $808,423 entered its coffers.
The district initially estimated that, in April, SPLOST revenues would come in around $957,700, but because of the coronavirus closures, Franklin said actual revenues totaled $808,423 last month.
She said she expects year-over-year losses for April could be larger, but added that the Market Facilitator Bill, which took effect April 1, could help with the revenue shortfall. That bill allows localities to collect sales tax on online purchases, rideshare companies and short-term rentals, such as Air Bnb.
Given the uncertainty of how long the SPLOST shortfalls will last, there is no expected completion date for the central office construction at this point, Rivera said.
In other business, the board is expected to discuss:
- The $19,818 purchase of assessment questions to be used in classes, and that are correlated to grade-level standards.
- The $28,756 purchase of Accelerated Reading Intervention programs for West Side Elementary School.
- The $18,720 purchase of an Accelerated Reading Intervention program for Burruss Elementary School.
- A $30,000 Capturing Kids' Hearts social-emotional training and resources for Lockheed Elementary School.
- The $119,804 agreement with PlaySouth Playground Creators, LLC to provide playground design-build services at Park Street Elementary School.
- The $93,265 purchase of a 72-passenger school bus from Peach State Freightliner, LLC.
- An agreement with NetPlanner Systems, Inc. for the installation of low voltage cabling at Marietta High School, for $25,619.
- The $652,540 purchase of 2,000 Chromebook laptops to replace Chromebooks approaching the end of their life cycle.
- The $66,283 purchase of audio/video technology, film lab and computer lab equipment at Marietta High School.
- A $140,950 agreement with R.K. Redding Construction, Inc. to renovate the large ensemble room and adjoining classroom space into a dedicated orchestra room at Marietta High School.
- The $39,500 purchase of Georgia State Football Championship rings for the Marietta High School Blue Devils to celebrate the football team’s 7A Georgia State Football Championship in 2019.
The school board will hold its meeting via a Zoom webinar. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/99308874921?pwd=VkEwdjRCbjRXajducWZ4OVZMY2k5dz09 and use password 382413.
