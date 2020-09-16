Are you tired of sitting at home and staring at your electronics? Head on over to the 8th annual Smyrna Jonquil Lions Club Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m to 12:30 p.m in the Adventure Outdoors parking lot (2500 South Cobb Drive Smyrna, GA 30080).
The Smyrna Jonquil Lions Club hosts one fundraiser each year, and President Bill Bailey says, “Failure is not an option.” “We serve the community by enthusiastically helping the vision impaired and volunteering to support a variety of related community service projects.” “Proceeds are almost exclusively used for local needs (Vision Screenings, VRS, GBSA, MUST, Lions Lighthouse, and Lions Camp).”
For the past three years, The Smyrna Jonquil Lions Club joined with other Lions Clubs in Cobb County to orchestrate vision screenings in Cobb County schools. Lions Clubs of Cobb County also help pay for exams and eyeglasses for those that cannot afford it.
The car show features local classic cars, and trophies will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place winners of each category: “Best in Show,” “People’s Choice” and “Specialty.” “Spectators especially enjoy getting involved by voting for their favorite entry in the car show (People’s Choice),” says Bill Bailey.
In terms of safety during COVID-19, “The pandemic has curtailed many functions this year, but we will have hand sanitizer, and the cars will be spaced out to promote social distancing so that participants and spectators alike can enjoy the show and remain safe. As far as masks, attendees will not be required to wear a mask but are more than welcome to,” Baily said.
Cars will begin to arrive around 9 a.m, judging will conclude at noon, and trophies will be awarded at 12:30 p.m.
“The Smyrna Jonquil Lions Club invites everyone to come by and enjoy the show,” Bailey added. “There will be great cars, raffles, food, and drink.”
