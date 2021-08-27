Notable events of 1931:
Star Spangled Banner becomes the official national anthem of the United States.
Columbia Broadcasting System or CBS goes on the air.
Charlie Chaplin’s “City of Lights” is playing in movie theaters.
Nelson L. Price is born in the tiny town of Osyka, Miss.
Nine decades later, the anthem is still sung, CBS is still broadcasting, Chaplin’s movie is still a classic and the Rev. Dr. Nelson Price is still as active and popular as ever.
Price, longtime man of God in Cobb County turned 90 Tuesday. And on Wednesday, the significance of that 90th anniversary was marked by 200 family members, friends and admirers at a luncheon hosted by Vinings Bank.
With Dr. Ike Reighard, CEO of MUST Ministries serving as emcee, an impressive lineup of A-list speakers were called to the podium to honor the pastor emeritus of Roswell Street Baptist Church and his wife Trudy with praise and song.
Among them were former Zion Baptist Church pastor Dr. Harris Travis, Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, Georgia Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, Piedmont Church Music Minister Roger Christian and Atlanta performing artist Babbie Mason.
Three proclamations lauding the good reverend came from Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, Cobb County Commissioner Chair Lisa Cupid and commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Monique Sheffield and Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens and staff.
On behalf of the Vinings Bank employees, President Dan Oliver presented Price with a wooden cross. Bank employees and guests in attendance had been asked for one word to describe Price. Among the submissions were: Godly, statesman, forthright, humble and caring. Those words were arranged to form the cross.
Special guest speakers were former Georgia Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham, Marietta Daily Journal columnist Dick Yarbrough, State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, and Roswell Street Baptist Church Pastor Michael Lewis.
Dickie Clark and Shane Williamson from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes honored Price’s longtime involvement with the FCA by inducting him into the organization’s Hall of Champions. With that induction, Price joins a list that includes Branch Rickey, Bobby Bowden, Tom Landry, Roger Staubach and Mike Singletary to name a few. As Reighard said, “That’s a remarkable list to be a part of.”
But it wasn’t just laudatory exclamations. Many of the speakers took the opportunity to poke a bit of fun at both religion and Price’s past.
Reighard told a story that dated back to the Prohibition era. “There was a lady named Mrs. Jones who could not stand the idea of liquor in her community. A gentleman in the back stood up and said, ‘But Mrs. Jones, didn’t Jesus himself turn water into wine?’ She said, ‘Yes, He did. But I thought a lot more of Him before He did it.”
Mayor Tumlin told a story regarding the reverend’s athletic youth.
“I want to talk about Nelson, the ballplayer. This was from 50 years ago, I met a friend of yours, a fellow ballplayer … I was at an event in Freeport, Louisiana. There was a man I met. He was the president of the local bank. I told him I was from Marietta and we talked. His name was Bob Pettit (professional basketball player) …. I was a fan of his back when he played for St. Louis. He asked me if we had a skinny red-headed preacher by the name Nelson Price. I said yes and he said, ‘One time he held me to 23 points,’” referencing a long-ago basketball contest from the men’s youth. “Bob Pettit then said ... ‘but I’m not going to tell you how well I did in the second half.’”
During the event, many references were made to Price’s authorship of 23 books and his more than 3,000 columns that have appeared weekly in the Marietta Daily Journal for 55-plus years.
As is often the case with preachers, Price got the last word. As he took his turn at the mic, his words made it clear he’s not done bettering this community.
“Before I came to Cobb County, I got the name and address of every Cobb County leader I could get. And I wrote them and said, ‘We’re coming to your lovely county and want to work with you to make it a better one.’ Wow, that generation did … and I’m so thrilled that in this room is the next generation intent upon and capable of making it yet a better community. Coming to Marietta has been a blessing like no other … and I’m thankful for it.
“Having 90 years behind me, I can’t have many ahead of me, but I pray that I’ll live ‘em up in such a way as to not want to live ‘em down. So therefore, with a heart of gratitude and a voice of thanks, I’ll see you here, there or in the air. God bless you.”
