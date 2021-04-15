The Rev. Dr. Nelson Price, pastor emeritus of Roswell Street Baptist Church and longtime MDJ columnist, has been inducted into the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Hall of Champions.
Price served on the organization’s board of trustees for many years, chairing it between 1999 and 2005. All told, he has been involved with FCA for four decades. He has written a weekly column for the MDJ since 1966.
“Dr. Nelson Price has not only made contributions to the sports he loves, but also to the communities and teams to which he is committed,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. “We are immensely grateful for his service to Jesus Christ through FCA, as we welcome him to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Hall of Champions Class of 2019.”
Price was slated as part of the Hall of Champions’ class of 2019—which includes former UGA football coach Mark Richt—but the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time of the announcement, Price told the MDJ that FCA gave him the opportunity “to change lives by being an influence to the athletes in his or her arena. The positive influence of a personal faith gives an individual a lifestyle that enables them to achieve their optimum and be their best.”
“I enjoy being an athlete and working with athletes was always an interest of mine. The organization observed me doing that and thought a leadership role might be worthwhile,” he added.
Price’s fellow inductees in his class are Richt, Mac Barnes, Ed Christopherson, Trey Hillman, Tommy Nelson, Greg Nichols, and Rick Rodriguez.
