The Marietta church founded by influential televangelist Creflo Dollar is set to expand.
The City Council last week voted unanimously to rezone World Changers Church International property on Tower Road near WellStar Kennestone Hospital to allow the construction of a 10,000 to 15,000-square-foot youth facility for an estimated $1.2 million.
Representing the church at last week’s City Council meeting, Michael Roussell told the council the church’s current building on the property is at maximum capacity.
“Right now, the facility that we have, we’ve been there for nine years, we have really done no expansion or anything,” he said. “The teen ministry at this point is having their service during the main service in the lobby area, which creates logistic difficulties. We are totally out of space for other ministries active right now in that facility.”
Councilman Andy Morris, who represents that area of the city, said he appreciated the church agreeing to leave a portion of the property surrounding a creek undeveloped. Residents of a local subdivision expressed concerns about the green space being leveled.
“I’d like to thank you for meeting with people from the Oaks and working with them, and they all agree with this, not building on the stream,” Morris said.
Roussell told the city the new facility is expected to include a large fellowship area for congregational meetings, a 200-seat multi-purpose area for service and sports, classrooms, prayer rooms, a choir practice room, a commercial kitchen, a café and a bookstore.
He said construction is expected to last about nine months, during which time the church’s teens will hold services in a temporary building.
World Changers International was founded in 1981 by Creflo Dollar and is headquartered in College Park. Dollar is a leader of the prosperity gospel movement, which teaches that material wealth comes from the will of God. According to its website, World Changers International has over 20 churches across the country as well as in Canada and Australia.
Creflo Dollar and his wife Taffi Dollar preach to each of the church’s campuses via live streamed or prerecorded sermons, the website says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.