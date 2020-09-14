The Cobb School District has announced its plan for returning staff to their school buildings in preparation for face-to-face learning.
Students began the school year on August 17 remotely due to the pandemic, but Superintendent Chris Ragsdale recently announced a phased approach to beginning face-to-face learning could be rolled out due to favorable conditions reported by Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
That plan gives students the option of returning to campus on this schedule:
- Oct. 5: elementary and special education students
- Oct. 19: middle school students
- Nov 5: high school students
The school district’s plan for staff, outlined in a 7-page document titled “Face-to-Face Classroom Guidance for Staff,” has employees returning to campus on this schedule:
- Sept. 21: elementary and special education staff
- Oct. 5: middle school staff
- Oct 22: high school staff
The plan notes that when staff do return, “All safety precautions (symptom screening, sanitizing protocol, social distancing, mandatory masks, etc.) will be in place daily.”
The plan outlines a quarantine process for students and staff should exposure to the coronavirus occur. For instance, if anyone has had close contact with a positive student or employee (defined as less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) there will be a quarantine period of 14 days.
Among the options employees have if they are concerned about working in the school building are applying for the Family Medical Leave Act or the Americans with Disabilities Act.
See accompanying document "Face-to-Face Classroom Guidance for Staff."
