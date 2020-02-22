A retired Atlanta judge was killed Friday in a wreck on Interstate 75 near Cumberland Boulevard.
Georgia State Patrol officials said retired city of Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Elaine Carlisle, 65, died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the crash.
GSP officers were called to the crash site around noon Friday.
According to the initial investigation, a silver Mercedes C300 driven by Carlisle was attempting to get on I-75 from Interstate 285 when it failed to maintain its lane. The vehicle then left the road and entered I-75 facing east before being struck in the driver’s side by a white Chevrolet Express van in the far right lane of the interstate.
After being hit, the Mercedes traveled across all lanes of I-75 southbound before hitting a concrete median and stopping.
Carlisle was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.
The driver of the van, identified as 38-year-old Douglasville resident Freddie Hodge, was also taken to Kennestone Hospital after he complained of chest pains.
The cause of Carlisle’s failure to maintain her lane is not known at this time.
Carlisle was appointed to the bench in 1989 by then-Mayor Andrew Young and retired in 2016. Prior to her appointment, she graduated from John Marshall Law School and was an assistant solicitor.
She was also an active member of the Atlanta chapter of Links Inc.
Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
— FOX5 Atlanta contributed to this report.
