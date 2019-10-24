A man will spend 25 years in prison and another 25 on probation for holding a knife to an 11-year-old girl after grabbing her in a women’s restroom at the Town Center mall in Kennesaw.
Danzell Mitchell, 28, of Alpharetta pleaded guilty Wednesday in the Cobb Superior Court to charges of false imprisonment, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree in relation to the attack on May 8, 2018, the Cobb District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday.
“What happened to this child is every parent’s worst nightmare, however, the victim’s bravery in the face of her attacker led to her escape and ultimately her safety,” said senior assistant district attorney Courtney Veal. “We are hopeful this resolution will provide the closure needed for the family’s healing and send the message that preying on and harming children in our community will not be tolerated.”
Mitchell grabbed the child around 7 p.m. in a women’s bathroom inside the mall, held a knife where she could see it and told her to “shhhh” while restraining her, police said.
The girl screamed, managed to wriggle free and ran to her father inside the mall, authorities said.
“Other civilians in the mall food court restrained Mitchell until Cobb police arrived,” the DA’s office said.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris sentenced Mitchell to 50 years, with 25 years to serve in custody and the rest on probation.
Jail records show he has been in custody at the Cobb jail for over 530 days since his arrest immediately after the attack.
Mitchell also faces charges in Fulton County related to an alleged attack on a woman at an Alpharetta park in 2017, the DA’s office said.
