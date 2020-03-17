MARIETTA — While governments, schools and other organizations are closed to mitigate transmission of the new coronavirus, restaurants are making the difficult decision of whether to stay open.
Local restaurants, like those on Marietta Square, are seeing reduced foot traffic following widespread recommendations to practice social distancing and avoid crowds. Some eateries are offering takeout service, while others have remained open and are taking extra precautions.
Some states have forced closings of bars and restaurants, though they’re still open in Georgia. After the White House recommended people avoid eating in restaurants Monday as well as gatherings of 10 or more people, the future is more uncertain for those that are keeping dining areas open.
At the Marietta Pizza Company, the dining room and outdoor eating area were open Tuesday, though the pizzeria had seen a recent decline in customers since Saturday, said Howard Wolfson, one of the owners.
“We’re going to have to play it day by day,” Wolfson said.
Wolfson said he’s trying to keep the restaurant open to give working hours to employees, though they’ve had to cut how many are in the restaurant during lunch and dinner. But if they lose too much money, the pizzeria may have to cut hours or close.
A few people were in the dining area of Marietta Pizza Company early in the lunch hours Tuesday, including Marietta Police Lt. Gregory Stephenson. He said like others in the department, he prefers to stop at a restaurant and sit down for a meal to carrying food in his patrol car.
“I’ll continue to go out to eat until they shut the businesses down,” Stephenson said.
At Taqueria Tsunami, the dining area is restricted to space customers a table apart, and employees are using gloves when they bus tables and have extra hand sanitizer available, said general manager Maria Durrwachter.
Sugar Cakes Patisserie manager Tamara Rodriguez said the bakery saw just a few people Tuesday in the morning hours when it’s usually busy.
“I know a lot of people have closed already. So, we don’t know what to do,” she said. “We have a lot of loyal customers, so we’re trying to stay open for the ones that will come out and be here.”
Marietta Square Market announced on social media Tuesday that starting Wednesday, its dining areas will be closed. Adjusted customer hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and all restaurants will be able to offer lunch and dinner curbside pick-up and delivery.
Another manager at a restaurant on the Square reached out to the MDJ with concerns after Silla Del Toro closed temporarily starting Tuesday.
“Most all of the business located on the Marietta Square are small businesses. Many of them are uncertain of their futures during, and even more frightening, after all this subsides, when we are dealing with the economical impacts of the virus,” Silla Del Toro manager Ethan Lane wrote in a letter to the MDJ. He said members of the local business community are hoping for a federal stimulus package or state aid, and he wants to encourage people to use the takeout options at restaurants that are still open.
The restaurant group that owns Silla Del Toro and Taqueria Tsunami, among other restaurants in the area, laid off about half of its 500 employees, said co-owner Alexis Kinsey. Out of 13 locations, seven are closed, and like the closings, the layoffs are projected to be temporary.
“We have had to close some of our locations, as the takeout business we were projecting did not justify the operational cost to stay open and we are currently working to find the best way to help those employees get compensation at this time,” she said. “I do believe that this will pass and the community will be ready to get back out to life as usual soon, but these temporary closures will definitely have a negative impact on the industry that will take months to recover from.”
Reformation Brewery, which in January opened a Smyrna location, has let some employees go and others have had to work with limited hours, said CEO Spencer Nix. They’re hoping to boost sales with outdoor drive-thru service events, specials in which visitors are encouraged to come together at the brewery, if only from their cars as Reformation offers curbside pickup.
“This is way past the point of trying to make money. We’re trying to survive and trying to get creative,” Nix said. “This is obviously a huge problem for us in the service industry, that’s our solution for this week, that could change next week. This is something out of our control and unprecedented. We’re trying to get through it together.”
National chains have started to close dining areas and serve carryout or drive-thru only. Popular fast food chains that have shut down their restaurant seating include Chick-fil-A, McDonalds, Zaxby’s, Firehouse Subs and the Varsity.
