MARIETTA — As part of its Diverse Cobb initiative and lecture series, staff at the Marietta Museum of History say they're aggressively searching for the interviews and tangible items that can help to preserve some of the city's lost black history.
"A couple years ago we decided that we desperately needed to bring in more diversity to our programs and our exhibits," said Amy Reed, the museum's curator of exhibits and education.
Reed said the museum has been organizing interviews with the men and women who lived in historically black neighborhoods in important historical eras, and featuring exhibits of work by local black artists. It is urging members of those communities to help fill in the gaps that have appeared as time goes on. She said those communities can help by bringing photos and artifacts to the museum for documentation.
"There was a thriving black business district down Lawrence Street for generations that's long gone due to progress and new buildings being built and so forth, but there's nothing physical left that we have in our museum to show that history. So it's so important to tell all the stories," she said, adding that the black history that has been documented is lacking in noting significant people, places and experiences.
The Diverse Cobb initiative is what recently brought Marietta native James Gober to Marietta City Hall.
At age 19, Gober, now 79, participated in sit-ins in Birmingham, Alabama, early in the sit-in campaigns of the civil rights movement in America.
After returning home from college, Gober eventually became the first black man to hold a position in the Urban Renewal Department of the Marietta Housing Authority, where he relocated more than 100 families in historically black neighborhoods with the aim of improving their living conditions.
But, he said, it's imperative that, as black neighborhoods have begun to disappear, local families and communities get involved to preach the importance of black history to the next generation.
Gober's experience while in school in Birmingham, a city recognized as a major hub for civil rights events, he said, showed him just how different race relations were in Marietta than other places and changed his mind about desegregation.
"I didn't know what was happening in Birmingham. In fact, during the time of (Martin Luther) King's march, I was against desegregation. That's all I knew. I was satisfied with Marietta. I didn't even know what was going on. ... Here in Marietta, there was no race problem here," he said.
But after his graduation in 1958 from Lemon Street High School, the city's upper school for black students until integration occurred in the late 1960s, Gober said his experience in Birmingham opened his eyes.
With a roommate, Gober said he attended a meeting where the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, a Baptist minister who was one of the top leaders of the civil rights movement, and other leaders prepared groups of African American men for sit-ins around Birmingham. Shortly after, he joined nine others at a restaurant inside Loveman's Department Store downtown and followed the instructions he'd been given to sit down precisely at 10 a.m.
"The reason we had to sit down at 10 a.m. is because there was a telephone call that was supposed to be made to the police department that there was a sit-down demonstration in these restaurants," he said. "Once we sat down at 10 o'clock, we were hoping that they would call the police, because we saw, coming up the steps, people coming after us ... and who was behind them was the police department. So the telephone call worked. If not, no telling what could've happened. ... They would've hurt us."
Gober's group of 10 were arrested and remained in jail nearly two weeks.
Court cases accusing the group of criminal trespass and Shuttlesworth of inciting the trespass made their way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and in 1963 the court reversed the convictions of Gober, his group and Shuttlesworth, according to legal summaries of the cases.
After leaving school and returning to Marietta, Gober worked at the Lawrence Street Recreation Center before taking a job as manager of urban renewals for the Marietta Housing Authority.
During his time with the MHA, he participated in an "urban renewal" that relocated 123 families in Marietta from subpar homes in areas like Johnson Street and Elks Alley, near where the Cobb County Police Department sits.
Most of the homes in the relocation areas were blighted or in need of rehabilitation, he said.
That urban renewal, the housing authority's name for the relocations, took place in the early 1970s and followed other less effective relocations in Marietta that essentially moved families out of their homes and left them with little government money to resettle, Gober said.
He said the program he'd been a part of had been far better, giving money to tenants or multiple families sharing homes and allowing them to find their own homes. He also said his relocation gave additional money to families who needed homes with more bedrooms.
"That was a very good relocation program for the city of Marietta," Gober said.
Addressing questions from lecture audience members who'd grown up in Marietta's historically black neighborhoods, Gober — himself a native of one of those neighborhoods, Baptist Town — agreed that gentrification and the loss of some black history in those neighborhoods has continued over the past decades and even as recently as with Marietta's demolition of the Fort Hill public housing next door to the Lemon Street school campuses less than 10 years ago.
He said those losses have resulted in part from a disconnect between the younger and older generations in understanding the struggles that older black Americans faced in their lifetimes.
For example, he said, it is common for younger generations to sell off property passed down to them, not appreciating its significance. Once that land is sold and new houses built, he said, it becomes far more difficult for affordable properties to remain and residents who may have lived there for years begin to disappear.
Gober said the key to preservation of black history is for local black communities to get involved and to educate the younger generations on the importance of their lineage. And he tipped his cap to Reed and the Diverse Cobb initiative for setting an example.
"To bridge the gap, this is where I think the churches and communities and neighbors have to come up with some time of gathering with the experiences like what Amy's doing at the museum, to bring in people to explain what is what and how they had to cope with it."
