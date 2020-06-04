Cobb County commissioners disagree about the best way to handle a resolution condemning racism that is expected to come to the board for consideration Tuesday.
The resolution is undergoing edits and is expected to be discussed further at the Cobb County Board of Commissioners' agenda work session Monday.
The proposed resolution follows a similar move supported unanimously by the Smyrna City Council on Monday, and falls in line with what some residents have been calling on local governments to do around Cobb. While she has been credited with proposing the resolution in other reports, Commissioner Lisa Cupid says the original document was created out of a conversation among the board and county staff.
Cupid posted a draft of the resolution to Facebook on Thursday and encouraged public feedback. She said she'd received feedback already that "the language is too strong, indicates something of the past, and is not reflective of how people feel today or in all districts of the county."
"It is imperative that we have our citizens weigh in on this else I fear it could not pass or be worded in such a way that loses its intent and purpose," her social media post read.
Declining to name individual commissioners, she told the MDJ she'd received feedback from some of her colleagues indicating that they didn't like the initial draft and offering comments suggesting the protests of the day were "a one-off incident," that they didn't believe racism still exists and that it should be left in the past.
Commissioner Bob Ott said he is supportive of a resolution condemning racism, but that the draft could use some additions. Ott said he believed the document could acknowledge the work that Cobb County and its police had already done to engage more intentionally with the community. But, he said, changes are still likely to happen during the Monday work session.
Though she said she felt the updates Ott described would be missing the point, Cupid initially said she would still support a resolution after changes like that had been made, because "we have to take what we can get," when it comes to inclusivity in county decisions for all races and socioeconomic backgrounds.
But she later told the MDJ she wouldn't be able to put her support behind a resolution that had been altered to a point where its initial intention was lost.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she was supportive of the resolution condemning racism, adding there is no place for discrimination, hate or violence in the county or anywhere else. She said while there are programs in place for community engagement with county staff, commissioners and police, there's "always room for improvement."
Commission Chairman Mike Boyce declined to comment, saying he would not speak on the topic until after the board members have had a chance to see the resolution and possibly comment on it at the board's Monday agenda work session. Commissioner Keli Gambrill did not respond to request for comment.
But members of the public have also put in their two cents.
Larry Savage, who along with Cupid and Boyce is running for commission chairman, wondered on social media whether the resolution could include a commitment to respect for rule of law, due process, property rights and "a little something for the shared benefit that residents and visitors expect to be safe in their homes and in the community," as well as the virtues of nonviolence espoused by Martin Luther King, Jr.
Savage took issue with one paragraph of the resolution, which reads in part: "the board wishes to condemn racism, bigotry, hate and violence, which can no longer be tolerated in Georgia and in particular Cobb County."
This portion, he said, suggests that racism, bigotry, hate and violence are currently being tolerated in the state and in Cobb.
"I take exception to that," he added.
Jeriene Grimes, president of the Cobb NAACP, disagrees. Grimes said people of color in Cobb, Georgia and across the state have experienced discrimination and racism for years, and so far, it has largely been ignored. She said the resolution would be a step in the right direction, but "Is it a do all, be all? Absolutely not," she said, adding nothing will change until we "stop being afraid of our neighbors," and "meet people where they are."
Grimes said the focus of the passage of resolutions and other actions like it should not be on the semantics but on the acceptance of a problem and action to fix it.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube, cobbcounty.org and cable TV.
