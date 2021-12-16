Attorneys representing hundreds of residents are set to argue in court that it’s not just Sterigenics that’s liable for their contracting cancer — it’s also the owner of the property on which the Smyrna plant sits.
Cobb State Court Judge Jane Manning will hear arguments Friday between the plaintiffs and Sterigenics, along with its landlord, Prologis, one of the world’s largest industrial real estate companies.
The hearing will be the latest episode in a more than two-year battle over the effects of ethylene oxide used by Sterigenics to sterilize medical equipment. Found to be a cancer-causing substance, residents and workers exposed to ethylene oxide have sued the company while others pushed for the plant to be shuttered.
Prologis is expected to argue that it simply rents the building to Sterigenics, with no responsibility for any ill effects it might have generated, according to Drew Ashby, an attorney for the plaintiffs. Ashby, however, said Prologis shares responsibility for Sterigenics’ alleged “ultra-hazardous” activity.
“The issue of the landlord may seem as if it is a side issue, but is an issue of critical community importance. Prologis literally holds the keys to the building. They choose who they rent to, and they have chosen to rent to Sterigenics, who has released chemicals into our community that cause cancer,” said Ashby, himself a resident of the affected area. “Whether Prologis stays in the case is a matter of great importance to the ultimate resolution of whether Sterigenics stays or goes for our community.”
Sterigenics didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the MDJ. But Janet Rau, president of the Stop Sterigenics advocacy group, said she plans to attend Friday’s hearing.
“Prologis has been saying, ‘Hey, we’re just an absent landlord. They do everything,’” Rau said. “In my view, Prologis definitely has some culpability there. The toxicity of what’s been going on has been known since 2016. Prologis is an international landlord of industrial properties. I can’t believe that this would be the only property that deals with ethylene oxide that they’ve ever been involved with.”
