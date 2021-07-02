On Friday, the Marietta Daily Journal stopped by Marietta Square to ask residents about their favorite Fourth of July traditions and what the holiday means to them. Here are some of their answers:
"We have people over. We couldn't do it last year because of COVID, but we have people over so we can see (fireworks) from our roof deck." - Laura Agadoni, Marietta resident
"My favorite thing is the food. I like to eat apple pie every year." - Grace Richa, Kennesaw resident
"The gathering of family. And food, everybody loves food. I enjoy eating grilled salmon." - Stephen Cook, Marietta resident
"For me, it's probably family time and fireworks. We always do fireworks and set them off in the street." - Anson Ramsey, Marietta resident
"I enjoy being on the Square. It's just really cool seeing how everybody celebrates it in this area." - Sean Nelson
"My favorite part about the Fourth of July is that our family has always been on the lake. It's the time for family to get together on the lake every year and spend time with friends." - Katherine Medlock
"I like the fireworks and the way you can hear them all night. I also like (seeing) red, white and blue everywhere, I think that's really cool." - Jeremy Watson, Marietta resident
"I love going and watching fireworks with my loved ones and cooking, grilling out ... ribs, chicken, the sides. I'm a foodie girl!" - Sade Johnson, Marietta native
"My favorite thing about the Fourth of July is the fireworks." - Mary Evelyn Higginbotham
"We always gather just off the Square for fireworks. We would set up a table and buffet in a church parking lot ... and stay up to watch the fireworks, then fight our way home." - Britt Marchman, Marietta resident
"I get to hang out with all the people I don't really see regularly, like the extended family." -Thomas Lovell, Marietta resident
"I like shooting mortar fireworks. We did that one year. I like the candlesticks — the Roman candles." - Samuel Brake
"Some of my favorite things to do are watch fireworks and eat barbecue. As long as I'm with my friends, it's fun." - Celine Mondesir, Woodstock resident
