Residents paraded in costume for the annual Maple Avenue Halloween Parade in Marietta on Monday.
Sarah Bullington, a Marietta speech pathologist who dressed as a spider, has organized the parade since its inception more than a decade ago.
"I think this was our 14th year doing it. It has just gotten bigger and bigger and taken on a life of its own," Bullington said.
Bullington said around 700 people attended this year's parade, which offered free pizza and costume contests.
The judges of the costume contests, who included Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin, gave the first prize to the Sicard family, who dressed as a circus train (costumes included a train engine, an elephant, and a box of popcorn).
The parade is personally sponsored by Blake Surber and Johnny Sinclair of Ansley Real Estate. Their sponsorship provided prizes for the costume contests and free pizza and drinks for the kids.
"I love events that build community," said Sinclair, who attended the parade as a "Star Wars" character. "And this is one of the big ones in Marietta. Who doesn't love Halloween?"
The sponsorship allows the parade to give out free food and accept donations for local charities each year, Bullington said. This year, the parade raised almost $400 for Mentoring for Leadership, a Marietta nonprofit that provides adult mentors to students and facilitates scholarships.
Bullington said she appreciates the way the parade brings people together in what feels like a divisive time.
"Everybody can just get together for this one thing. It's really warm and fuzzy, just seeing the smiles on everyone's faces," she said.
And if you want to win the costume contest next year, she has some advice: "If you want to win, homemade is the way to go. When people put a lot of effort into their costumes, it's obvious to the judges. They seem to like that."
