The Marietta City Council's decision last year to convert sections of Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue to one-way traffic was again debated this week, resulting in the council's Public Works Committee advancing a motion to cancel the conversion. The motion will face a full vote from the council at its June 9 meeting.
The committee's vote came after a 40-minute public hearing where supporters and opponents of the proposal laid out their respective cases. Council voted last fall to make traffic one-way on the two streets between Cole and Fairground streets — west on Lawrence and east on Washington — but the issue flared up in recent months when the plan became more widely known.
Five people spoke Tuesday in favor of keeping the council's decision, while eight spoke in favor of overturning it. Both sides claimed to represent the majority of people who live in the area. Opponents have placed "No 1-way" signs in their yard, while supporters have argued that only business owners are opposed.
After the public hearing ended, council circled back to the topic later in the evening. Council members discussed various funding options for some sort of compromise solution.
"To me, we shouldn't throw all of the ways of slowing down the speed, all of it at once, without checking, as you go, how you're doing," said Councilman Grif Chalfant, who chairs the Public Works Committee. "I just think we ought to check that in a year and see what's going on."
Chalfant made a motion to cancel the one-way project and reexamine traffic patterns in a year. It passed the committee 2-0-1, with Chalfant and Johnny Walker in favor and Michelle Cooper Kelly abstaining.
For now, the streets remain two-way under a stay that council approved last month. Should Chalfant's motion fail, the stay will die and the one-way conversion will move forward.
During the public hearing, lawyer Steve Woodman, who works in the area, said his petition opposing the one-way streets now has 213 signatures. Woodman suggested keeping two-way traffic and widening the street and sidewalk. City staff have said widening without making them one-way would require purchasing expensive right-of-way land.
Civil engineer Chris Cash said in his experience, one-way streets, if anything, increase speeds.
Lawyer Mike Treadaway agreed.
"There's not even a sore, really, on Washington Avenue that needs a Band-Aid," he said. "But a Band-Aid does no harm. And I think the one-way is going to do harm. It's going to speed up traffic, is going to impede access to the Square in both directions, it's going to affect emergency vehicles."
Supporters, on the other hand, argue single-lane, one-way traffic would open up room for widening sidewalks.
With the current system, cars, especially large trucks, are just inches away from pedestrians and strollers when driving along the two streets, opponents said. Ron Miklosovic, who lives on Washington Avenue, said he worries about his wife and grandchildren when they walk down the street. He's also seen alcohol bottles littered on the street and people texting and driving, raising the fear of impaired motorists. Delivery drivers have nowhere to park without blocking traffic, he said.
"It's not about convenience, it's about pedestrian safety. That's really what it comes down to," Miklosovic said.
Realtor Cristina Stallworth said one of her friends was struck in the elbow by a drunk driver while walking in the area.
"And I know the inconvenience it would take, but at the same time ... life or death is a little more important to me," Stallworth said.
