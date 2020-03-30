MARIETTA — As health care workers in hospitals fight the coronavirus pandemic with an influx of patients and limited resources, people staying home to avoid the virus are looking to help.
Marietta residents and friends Danielle Musolf and Ashley Akopov have started a series of meal deliveries to support both WellStar Kennestone Hospital staff and the beleaguered local restaurant industry. They’re raising funds from the community through a GoFundMe titled “Caring for Kennestone,” which Monday marked over $20,000 in donations.
“It just seemed like a win-win. It shows appreciation for people putting themselves in harm’s way, gives money to local restaurants, and helps people staying at home feel like they’re doing something,” Musolf told the MDJ.
“It came about out of an equal desire to bless the neighborhood restaurants that were struggling as well as the hospital workers that are working so hard on the front lines,” Akopov added.
The deliveries started Monday with The Lunch Basket providing a meal to the hospital’s respiratory therapy, pharmacy and laboratory departments. Other participating food businesses include Manna House, The Nest Kennesaw, Good Kitchen and Market, the Fork U Concepts restaurant group and Mellow Mushroom.
Musolf said she’s been surprised at the response from those who donated.
“It’s been way, way more than we ever imagined,” she said. “We started with what we thought was a high number at $10,000 and we met that the first day, so we kept increasing it. At first it was a lot of names I knew, and now I don’t know anyone who’s giving. It’s gone way beyond our expectations.”
Akopov said she hopes they can start feeding other healthcare workers beyond Kennestone soon. To donate, visit “Caring for Kennestone” at GoFundMe.
Meantime, east Cobb couple Alison and Tom Estella have started implementing food deliveries to hospitals around north metro Atlanta. As of Monday, their GoFundMe had collected over $1,500. Meals have been delivered to Kennestone’s emergency room and to Northside Hospital Forsyth’s women’s center.
On their fundraising page, they said:
“These front line medical hero’s are working crazy long shifts, and this will hopefully provide some comfort in this time!”
To donate and for more information, find “Supporting Medical Workers and Local Businesses” on the GoFundMe website.
WellStar spokeswoman Trish Nicolas said the health system is grateful for the food donations.
“Wellstar caregivers are the heroes of our health system and the community has been incredibly supportive of our team members across all of our service areas. The outpouring of support has touched our team members – from donated meals, to mask donations, to messages of support – every action has been heartfelt,” Nicolas said. “The recent campaign orchestrated by Mariettans to support local restaurants and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital team members is a wonderful and generous initiative that demonstrates the power of community in times of need. We are grateful.”
In addition to food, area residents are also working to get medical supplies to healthcare workers. Wheeler High School sophomore Kavita Kar found a supplier of N95 masks and is raising money to get them to Cobb and Atlanta area hospitals. As of Monday, she’s raised nearly $4,000.
“Every day, I read about medical workers in the news that put their lives at risk to serve our community. It breaks my heart to know that they don’t have the protective gear that they need to protect themselves, their families, and their patients,” Kar told the MDJ. “My family friend that is a doctor has contracted COVID-19, and I would like to take this opportunity to rally our community behind our heroic medical workers.”
To donate, visit “N95 Masks for Atlanta Area Hospitals” at www.gofundme.com.
Donors interested in providing COVID-19 supplies to WellStar facilities may also contact give@wellstar.org.
