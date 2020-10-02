A languishing homestead property tax exemption in DeKalb County has raised questions for a candidate running to represent a Cobb County statehouse district.
Democrat, artist and part-time educator Priscilla Smith is seeking to unseat state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, in the November election.
When Smith qualified for the race, she listed a city of Marietta address, according to the state ethics website. But publicly available property tax records show she owns a property in the DeKalb County part of Atlanta — and receives homestead exemptions from Atlanta and DeKalb that have lowered the property’s tax bill. Homestead exemptions require the property to be the owner's primary residence. State candidacy requirements call for the same, creating a conflicting set of circumstances for Smith.
"A member of the (state) House of Representatives shall be a resident of the district which such member represents," according to the Georgia code, "and at the time of such member's election shall have been a resident of the territory embraced within such district for at least one year preceding such time."
State law also holds that a homeowner can enjoy a homestead tax break so long as he or she "remains in continuous occupation of the residence as a homestead." Violators "shall be guilty of a misdemeanor," the law continues, and the property "shall be taxed in an amount double the tax otherwise to be paid."
In an email Wednesday, Smith said "continuing to claim my house in DeKalb County as my primary residence was an oversight."
"Most people claim their homestead exemption when they buy a house and forget about it until that property is sold," she continued. "I still own that house, so it didn’t come to my attention or anybody else’s."
In 2015, she moved into her father's house in Marietta to take care of him.
"When he died in 2016, I inherited the house," she wrote, adding that she has lived there ever since.
"There is no question that Marietta, where I grew up, is my home."
Voting files from the Georgia Secretary of State show, however, that Smith voted in DeKalb County as recently as 2018, and did not change her voter registration to reflect residence in Cobb County until October 2019.
When reached by phone Friday, Smith said that, too, was an oversight.
"It's just one of those things where I didn't remember to change my voter registration," she said. "I still own the house in Atlanta, there are artists I work with who live in the house in Atlanta, playing music with them down there. I'm in Atlanta frequently."
She added that she changed her voter registration to Cobb County before deciding to run for office.
In an emailed statement, Reeves called for Smith to drop out of the race.
“It should be very disappointing to every resident of HD34 that Ms. Smith has pretended to move into the district in an attempt to be our representative,” he wrote. “It appears that she doesn’t even pay Cobb Taxes, but yet wants to have a say in how our Cobb taxes are handled? I think it is clear that she has broken the law, and frankly needs to speak with an attorney as it appears she could be charged with a crime for receiving property tax benefits in DeKalb County and Atlanta, while not occupying her home in order to run for office here.”
