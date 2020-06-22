Pavilions and certain other facilities at Cobb parks will open for use July 1, the county announced Friday. But larger venues, such as Jim Miller Event Center, Mable House Barnes Amphitheater and the Cobb Civic Center, will remain closed until further notice.
Monday, the county resumed accepting online reservations.
The county closed all parks March 23, one day before Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
The county has since opened parks in several phases, beginning with so-called passive parks. All outdoor parks reopened May 11, and most facilities, such as playgrounds, bathrooms and aquatic centers, opened June 1.
Social distancing guidelines will remain in force when pavilions reopen in July, the county notes in its announcement. Gatherings will be limited to 50 people or less.
