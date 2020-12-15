MARIETTA — After two full days of testimony and argument before Judge Mary Staley Clark, Justin Ross Harris’s appeal for a new trial remains unresolved.
Harris’ hearing has been tabled while both the prosecution and defense prepare further research on the case. The matter will now not be decided until early 2021.
The Cobb County man was convicted four years ago of murdering his toddler son Cooper by deliberately leaving him in a hot car. Harris was sentenced to life in prison. His attorney Mitch Durham contended that the trial was improperly conducted, and that his client deserves a new day in court.
All three of Harris’ lawyers during the 2016 trial appeared as witnesses Tuesday. First up was Maddox Kilgore, whose testimony Monday afternoon was cut short by Judge Staley Clark after a heated exchange with Senior Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski.
On Tuesday, Kilgore argued the disclosure of notes made by Dr. David Diamond, a neuroscience professor who planned to testify in the trial, was fatal to the defense’s legal strategy.
Though the questioning remained civil, Dunikoski and Kilgore continued to butt heads in the morning’s proceedings.
“I’m just trying to ask Mr. Kilgore certain questions,” Dunikoski said during one objection, “and Mr. Kilgore has a tendency for soliloquy. I would just ask for some direction from the court, especially since he seems to want to just volunteer information without a question being posed to him.”
Also testifying was Carlos Rodriguez, who is Kilgore’s legal partner. Rodriguez’s focus during the trial was gathering and managing the extensive digital evidence that was used to portray Harris as wanting to escape the confines of his family.
Prosecutors alleged during the 2016 trial that Harris’ internet browser history showed him researching a “child-free” lifestyle and hot car deaths. But a former member of Cobb’s high-tech crime detail testified that he had found no evidence that Harris deliberately sought out that information.
According to Rodriguez, evidence established Harris’ interactions with those posts was merely circumstantial. One such post was an image on the social media app Whisper that read, “I hate being married with kids,” which Harris was found to have commented on, but did not post.
Referring to that image, Rodriguez said, “At the probable cause hearing, it was suggested that he was the creator of that post. And it was part and parcel with the state’s theory that he wanted to live a child-free life.”
Following Rodriguez’s testimony, the state and the defense both presented arguments on the issues named in the motion for a new trial. But because Durham amended some of his arguments, the state has been granted more time to properly respond.
Dunikoski and the district attorney’s office will take a week to research the issues in the motion, and then submit their arguments on Dec. 23. Durham and the defense will respond the first week of January.
Judge Staley Clark set a deadline for proposed orders to be submitted by Jan. 15, after which the motion for a new trial will be denied or granted.
