Republicans vying to lead Cobb County’s governing board assailed county spending as wasteful during a series of virtual interviews hosted by the Cobb Republican Assembly this week.
The exception was incumbent Mike Boyce, who defended the county’s operations while his challengers and the moderator questioned his commitment to conservative principles.
Nathaniel Darnell, the CRA’s chairman, led the interviews on the Zoom videoconferencing app, asking candidates a series of questions before allowing viewers to do the same.
He asked candidates whether they would be willing to make across-the-board cuts to county departments and whether they would commit to never increasing the county’s millage rate or voting for a special-purpose local option sales tax, more commonly known as SPLOST.
Ricci Mason, a former law enforcement officer whose career included stints at the Marietta and Cobb County police departments, said his years working for the county have given him insight into its spending.
Mason said wasteful spending by the county could be trimmed such that future property and sales tax increases would not be necessary.
Larry Savage, a retired businessman and former candidate for Cobb chair who lost to Boyce in the 2016 Republican primary, said it was his “mission” to not raise taxes but called a commitment to never doing so a “fool’s errand” that would tie his hands should he, say, need to raise one kind of tax in order to lower another.
Meanwhile, Boyce defended his vote to raise the county’s millage rate in 2018, saying it was necessary to fill a budget shortfall that resulted from prior mismanagement of county finances by the board.
Boyce has served as the board’s chairman since he assumed office at the beginning of 2017. In the years since, he has come under fire from the county’s hardline conservatives over that vote and others.
When asked what made him the best candidate to defeat Democrat Lisa Cupid in the general election this fall — Cupid, the commissioner representing south Cobb, is the only Democrat running for the chairmanship — Savage said “I don’t think you can beat Lisa Cupid by trying to trump her as a liberal,” suggesting Boyce was more liberal than Cupid.
Boyce, in turn, said the county employs fewer people than it did five years ago and has the second lowest millage rate in metro Atlanta after Cherokee County — both signs of responsible fiscal stewardship, he argued.
For the most part, the candidates avoided giving controversial answers to divisive topics such as gun rights and abortion.
When asked by Darnell whether they would consider attempting to make Cobb a “sanctuary county” for Second Amendment rights and for unborn children — something attempted by a handful of local governments around the country — they demurred, either expressing their support for such issues or by saying they were not under the purview of county government.
When asked what made him the best candidate to take on Cupid, Mason said his years as a law enforcement officer took him to every part of the county.
“I know what this county’s about,” he said.
Boyce said the Board of Commissioners is “fractured” and its members often butt heads. Nevertheless, he continued, he has often been able to accomplish his goals by corralling the necessary votes — a claim for which he did not provide specific examples — and said Cupid could not claim the same record of achievement and leadership.
The primary election is June 9. The general election is Nov. 3.
Vote republican, just not Boyce.
Tax Hike Mike is a RINO.
