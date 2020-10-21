Republican Fitz Johnson has outraised Democrat Jerica Richardson in the race to succeed retiring east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, according to a review of the campaigns’ latest financial disclosure reports.
The district encompasses most of east Cobb and includes Cumberland, Vinings, Smyrna, the Mabry Park area and the Terrell Mill/Powers Ferry area. It has been under Ott’s representation since he was first elected to the role in 2008.
The reports, which were released Oct. 7, show Johnson, a veteran and retired businessman, having raised $136,000, though he went into the final month of the campaign with $22,000 cash on-hand, about $15,000 less than his opponent.
Richardson, meanwhile, raised almost $90,000 and had about $35,000 unspent. Richardson is a manager at Equifax and former campaign manager for state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and Democratic Cobb school board member Jaha Howard.
In the most recent reporting period, which runs from July to October, Johnson spent heavily on mailers and on Maryland-based consulting firm Strategic Partners & Media, whereas Richardson’s single-largest expenses were senior-level staffers, who were paid a combined $11,000.
Notable contributors to Johnson’s campaign include Pete Quinones, CEO of Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service; representatives from Cobb developer Pope & Land; and law firm Taylor English.
Notable contributors to Richardson’s campaign include a number of current and former Democratic politicians, including former Smyrna mayoral candidate Ryan Campbell, former state Rep. Stacey Evans; Flynn Broady, Democratic candidate for Cobb district attorney, and U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff.
Although the district has long been a Republican stronghold, Richardson received more total votes in the June 9 primary than her three Republican opponents combined. Officials from both parties, however, have said that high turnout among Democrats was to be expected in the primary given the presidential primary.
