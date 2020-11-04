The balance of power on the Cobb school board is expected to remain unchanged in the new year.
After the county processed approximately 15,000 absentee ballots Wednesday, a trio of Republican incumbents on the Cobb school board held off Democratic challengers in general elections. All election results are unofficial until certified by the county board of elections.
The races determine the balance of power on the partisan school board, which has four Republicans and three Democrats. If current results hold, Republicans will maintain a majority on the 7-person board.
In Post 7, which includes parts of west Cobb, Republican incumbent and current Board Chair Brad Wheeler holds a commanding lead over Democratic challenger Lindsay Terrebonne. As of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Wheeler has 26,879 votes, or 51.74%, compared to Terrebonne’s 25,073 votes, or 48.26%.
Wheeler said he spent Tuesday night at home, watching the results with his wife and friends. He attributed his lead to campaign volunteers.
“The people that supported me were wonderful, as always. With COVID, you couldn’t get out and do things like you could in the past,” Wheeler said on Wednesday. “They had to help spread the message and what my beliefs were, and I thought they did a great job with that.”
In Post 5, which includes parts of northeast Cobb, Republican incumbent David Banks held off a challenge from Democrat Julia Hurtado. As of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Banks had 29,489 votes, or 52.37%, compared to Hurtado’s 26,816 votes, or 47.63%.
In Post 1, encompassing northwest Cobb, incumbent board member Randy Scamihorn built a comfortable lead against Democratic challenger Vickie Benson. As of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Scamihorn had 30,725 votes, or 56.73%, compared to Benson’s 23,431 votes, or 43.27%.
Democratic candidate Leroy Tre Hutchins will win a seat on the board in Post 3, representing south Cobb, after running unopposed. He will replace outgoing Democratic board member David Morgan.
According to election officials, the county is still processing between 800 and 900 provisional, military or other ballots from across the county.
