MARIETTA — Movie crews took over a piece of Roswell Street just east of downtown Friday to shoot footage for “Reptile,” a movie reportedly starring Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake that will be distributed by Netflix.
A crane carrying cameramen was set up in the parking lot of the Depot Building, the pale blue offices at 192 Anderson Street. Several trucks were parked in the surrounding area, and a crew member said there was filming taking place in the Manely Firm law office on Roswell Street.
Traffic interruptions were expected for Friday night. The film received permits from the city to stop traffic intermittently on Roswell Street between East Park Square and Alexander Street, as well as on Anderson Street between Atlanta and Roswell streets, the city confirmed.
Traffic stops were permitted for after 7 p.m. and “until as late as midnight,” said Parks and Recreation Director Rich Buss. No hard closures of the street were expected — the production was planning to stop traffic for a few minutes at a time to film driving scenes, he added.
Del Toro is executive producer and star of the thriller, Variety reported last year. Grant Singer, best known for directing music videos, is making his feature film directorial debut, per Variety. Black Label Media is producing the film.
Few details about the plot have been released, but Del Toro reportedly plays Nichols, a “hardened New England detective” investigating the murder of a real estate agent, a case where “nothing is as it seems,” Deadline reported.
The cast also includes Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh, Frances Fisher, Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Karl Glusman, Matilda Lutz, Owen Teague and Catherine Dyer, according to Deadline.
