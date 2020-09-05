MARIETTA — Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren spent time in the hospital this week for dehydration, a spokesman told the Cobb GOP on Saturday morning.
While addressing the local Republican party at their monthly breakfast, Louie Hunter, a representative for Warren, said the sheriff was likely to return home Saturday.
“He’s probably coming home today. We worked him to death last weekend, first in his yard doing stuff he likes to do, and then putting out signs, which he hates to do, and then taking pictures all day for his campaign on Monday," Hunter said.
Warren is running for his fifth term in office. He was first elected in 2004 and is facing Democrat challenger Maj. Craig Owens of the Cobb Police Department in November.
“Sheriff Warren took a couple of days this week to step in the hospital and get rehydrated," Hunter said Saturday while campaigning on Warren's behalf. "Neither one of us said ‘Here sheriff, drink a bottle of water.’ So he got a little dehydrated, and the doctor said, ‘Let’s re-hydrate you here and get you back in the saddle,’" Hunter said.
"Much to the chagrin of the Democrats, he’s healthy as a horse,” Hunter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.