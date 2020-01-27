A Marietta man is in jail without bond, accused of snatching purses off several elderly women in the parking lots of shopping complexes in south Cobb.
Kendric Noel Bumpus, 27, of Marietta, was arrested by Cobb police and booked into the county jail on Jan. 23, facing nine felonies, his jail record shows.
Police claim he drove to a Walmart center on Austell Road and a Kroger center a few miles away on Powder Springs Road on several occasions in the last month and snatched the purses from four women, three of whom were in their eighties.
One of the victims, an 86-year-old woman, had her thumb broken when Bumpus snatched her purse from her while she sat in the driver’s seat of her car, police said, adding that Bumpus dragged the woman from the vehicle while stealing the purse.
According to Bumpus’ arrest warrant, the first incident occurred about 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Walmart shopping center on Austell Road, near Milford Church Road, in unincorporated south Marietta.
Bumpus snatched a woman’s purse from her shopping cart while she was unloading groceries into the trunk of her car, police said. The purse contained a driver’s license, cellphone, three debit cards and a social security card.
Police said Bumpus pulled up next to the woman’s shopping cart in a silver Nissan Altima and snatched the woman’s purse. Less than half an hour later, Bumpus used the victim’s debit card to buy a Gatorade at a Dollar General store, at the location of the Kroger shopping complex on Powder Springs Road a few miles away, per his warrant.
The next day, on Dec. 29, Bumpus went back to the same Walmart shopping complex around 11 a.m. and snatched a purse from an 83-year-old woman, who was dragged to the ground in the process, warrants state.
Police said the woman’s hands and arm were injured when Bumpus snatched the purse, which contained a cellphone, driver’s license, $450 cash, a checkbook, a social security card, a medical card and four debit cards.
“Accused was parked in a parking space next to the victim’s vehicle,” police said. “When the victim walked to the driver’s door of her vehicle, said accused did grab her purse which was still on her arm. Said accused pulled the purse off of the victim’s arm, dragging her to the ground and causing her physical pain.”
Per investigators, Bumpus returned to the same Walmart complex on Jan. 22, just before 9 p.m., and snatched a purse from an 80-year-old woman after following her to her car in the parking lot. “When she stopped at her vehicle, said accused snatched the purse from her shopping cart,” Bumpus’ arrest warrant states. The purse contained two debit cards, a social security card, two insurance cards, makeup, $150 cash, a concealed carry permit, a cellphone, jewelry, prescription sunglasses and a set of keys.
The next day, on Jan. 23, just after 1 p.m., Bumpus went to the Kroger shopping complex on Powder Springs Road and snatched a purse from an 86-year-old woman, breaking her thumb, police said. Bumpus allegedly dragged the woman from the driver’s seat of her vehicle while taking her purse. “Accused struggled with the victim over the purse, eventually dragging her from the vehicle and breaking her left thumb,” his warrant states.
Bumpus faces four felony counts of robbery, three felony counts of exploiting or inflicting pain upon an elderly person, and single felony counts each of aggravated battery and receiving goods or services obtained fraudulently, his record shows.
According to his arrest warrant, Bumpus is only eligible for bond if it is granted in Cobb Superior Court.
