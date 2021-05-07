A new package of federal funds could be headed Cobb’s way to address deteriorating traffic conditions on one of the county’s major thoroughfares.
Last month, U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, submitted a request on behalf of the Cobb Department of Transportation to secure preliminary funds for a major overhaul of a portion of the East-West Connector. The project is still in the planning stages, but would focus on a 2.5-mile segment between Fontaine Road and South Cobb Drive.
A Cobb DOT document on the project said the corridor has been “consistently identified by the public” as a problem spot for the county. Labeled a “pinch point” for traffic, DOT noted that sideswipe crashes are particularly common as drivers change lanes to avoid congestion.
In total, the project is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $55 million, and other funding sources include both the county and the city of Smyrna’s 2022 SPLOST programs.
Scott’s request for $4.5 million for the planning, engineering, and public involvement portions of the project was submitted as part of House Democrats’ surface transportation reauthorization proposal. The bill, according to the National Association of Counties, would provide $494 billion in funding for transportation infrastructure over the next five years.
Brandy McDow, spokesperson for Cobb DOT, said the specific East-West Connector improvements “have not been fully fleshed out yet as the project is still in the early stages.” A DOT document on the project highlights turn lane changes and added pedestrian infrastructure, among other improvements.
“This project is expected to include turn lane improvements at key intersections like Cooper Lake Road to increase roadway capacity and safety,” said Ralph Jones Jr., spokesperson for Scott’s office.
“Right now that area currently has a higher accident reoccurrence than others along the corridor, and it was because of that, that Congressman Scott submitted the funding request.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.