South Cobb residents will soon have another free option to get tested for COVID-19.
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, announced in a news release that Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell will host drive-thru COVID-19 testing and food distribution next month. On Saturday, Sept. 19, people will be able to visit the church on Riverside Parkway to pick up food and get tested for the viral disease that has swept the globe.
“Our state is reeling from the severe health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic," Scott said in the news release. “Robust testing is vital to flattening the spread of this virus.”
Scott said he is partnering with Cobb-Douglas Public Health and Family Health Centers of Georgia to provide the free tests. People who want to get tested can register on Scott’s website at davidscott.house.gov/covid19testing, and they must bring photo identification to the test site.
The congressman has also partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to provide food to the first 600 vehicles that arrive at the church on Sept. 19.
“With a record high number of Georgians unemployed during this pandemic, food insecurity has increased significantly,” Scott said. “The Atlanta Community Food Bank will provide fresh food and produce at our drive-thru event to help families facing food insecurity.”
Other partners for the one-day testing and food pickup event include the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Wellstar Health System and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.