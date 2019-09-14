State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, will host a town hall meeting on addiction and recovery Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, located at 2051 Lower Roswell Road in east Cobb.
Cooper will be joined by an expert panel to discuss and answer questions about the country’s addiction crisis and recovery efforts.
The panel will be moderated by Jeff Breedlove of the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse. The panelists will include Robin Elliott of Georgia Overdose Prevention; Neil Campbell of the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse; TaTa-Nisha Frazier, a person in long-term recovery featured in the Georgia Recovers Campaign; and Amy Armstrong of the MARR Addiction Treatment Center.
The session is free and open to the public. Community leaders and stakeholders are invited to attend and are encouraged to invite anyone who is interested in learning more about addiction and recovery.
For more information, email Jeff Breedlove at jeff@gasubstanceabuse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.