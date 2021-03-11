State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, has filed a bill to correct a historical oddity in salaries for the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
Currently, Cobb's four district commissioners receive the same base salary – $48,411.00 – except for one, District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson. The discrepancy stems from the tenure of her predecessor, Bob Ott, who for years turned down pay increases for his work on the commission.
But the salary levels were designated for individual posts, Allen explained, and not for the position of county commissioner. Richardson therefore inherited Ott’s lesser salary, along with his seat.
Currently, Richardson receives around $45,800 per year, according to Cobb County.
“This is really to balance that out,” Allen said. “It’s not a pay raise, just rewriting the code.”
Allen said the matter was brought to him by the county manager’s office. The bill will also change the code so that if in the future commissioners wish to forgo pay raises, it won’t affect their successors.
Because the bill is local legislation, it will need the support of a majority of Cobb’s delegation in both houses of the General Assembly. Allen says nearly all of Cobb’s legislators have signed on, and expects it to pass.
