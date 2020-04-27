Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that he would allow certain businesses in Georgia to reopen. The Marietta Daily Journal sent Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, several questions regarding the decision and what Georgians should do now that they have the option to get their hair cut or eat at a restaurant once again. Memark responded to the MDJ's questions by email.
Q: As of today, where are we with regards to testing statewide? Is our testing capacity sufficient, in your view?
A: As of noon, on 4/23/20, Georgia has tested more than 101,000 people. We encourage you to visit the Georgia DPH website to see daily testing levels. Georgia, as well as Cobb and Douglas County have dramatically increased testing now that test kits are available. We encourage all our Cobb and Douglas residents with even mild symptoms, and essential workers with no symptoms to visit our CDPHCOVID19testing.org website to register for testing. Testing is free, quick and does not require a doctor’s order.
Q: How many tests are being conducted at Jim Miller Park per day? How long do they take to turn around?
A: We are now testing between 50 and 100 individuals per day and the test results are typically available within 3-4 days. We are prepared to test several hundred people each day and encourage residents to take advantage of this service that takes less than 2 minutes to complete.
Q: We've heard a lot about "flattening the curve," and county officials have told me that we have managed to do so — the number of new cases per day might not be going down right now, but it isn't going up, either. Is that true? Have we flattened the curve in Cobb?
A: This is a question for the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Q: With the recent change in CDC guidance, people have begun wearing masks en masse. Many wear homemade, cloth masks that can be thrown in the wash. But others have surgical masks they purchased at the store. Can those be washed like my t-shirt, or do they have to be sterilized/disinfected some other way? At what point do you throw them away?
A: Because we need to preserve surgical masks, N95 masks, gowns and gloves for our front-line healthcare workers, we only encourage the general public to wear cloth masks to protect others (in case the individual is contagious). It is important to emphasize that wearing cloth masks is not the most important activity to protect yourself and others – social distancing, washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, not touching your face and regularly cleaning high touch surfaces are also other critical preventative measures.
Q: With the governor's decision to allow some businesses to reopen, what is your advice to Cobb Countians? Should they go to the barbershop, tattoo parlor, massage therapist? Should they go to the theater or a restaurant?
A: My advice is to follow the measures which mitigate the exposure and spread of COVID-19 per the Governor’s executive order. Residents should use the same protective measures that they have been practicing when visiting essential businesses, the past 4 weeks. Now, as they begin cautiously to participate in non-essential activities, they should: maintain a distance of 6 feet from others, avoid large gatherings, wear cloth masks, wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, and stay home if sick.
Q: Those who do, what should they know? In other words, if you were to get your hair cut next week, how would you go about doing that?
A: Again, they should follow the measures listed in the Governor’s executive order and mentioned above. For the immediate future, I’d make an appointment (vs. walking in); I’d wear a mask and ask my stylist to wear a mask. I’d go by myself and not take my children or friends with me. I’d use hand sanitizer after touching high-contact surfaces like their front door and I might also take a sanitizer wipe for the chair arms when I sat down. I’d pay with no-touch options and I’d use hand sanitizer when I left and wash my hands well when I got home.
Q: Will you personally be eating at a restaurant next week?
A: I have frequently used our local restaurants for drive through and delivery options during this pandemic. With young children and an elderly mom at home, I will likely continue this option for the immediate future.
Q: Are there any businesses set to reopen that people should be particularly wary of visiting?
A: I want to stress that no matter what businesses people choose to visit, they need to continue to maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask, wash their hands often, stay home if sick, and don’t touch their face with their hands. This is just as important when they visit a restaurant as when they visit the grocery store.
Q: As a public health expert, do you agree with the governor's decision? Dr. Anthony Fauci and even President Trump have said in recent days that they think it was premature.
A: Gov. Kemp has a number of critical factors to consider and has chosen to sign the executive order allowing businesses to slowly reopen following certain measures. Cobb & Douglas Public Health is here to help businesses reopen by following the measures in a safe and healthy way. We are also working to help residents be informed about how they can continue to protect themselves and their families.
Q: How long will it take for us to know whether the governor's decision was a good one?
A: Our hope is that residents are more educated now about how to behave during this pandemic to protect themselves and their families. We encourage them to apply all that knowledge in the coming weeks as they begin to seek or provide non-essential services. If that doesn’t happen, we would expect to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming 3-4 weeks.
Q: I've read that extensive contact tracing is, along with testing, one of the prerequisites to reopening the economy. Gov. Kemp said a contact tracing app will soon be available to Georgians. Could you tell us more about this app? When will it debut? What exactly does it do?
A: You will need to contact the Georgia Department of Public Health about this.
Q: Is there anything else people should know as restrictions are gradually lifted? Any recent studies that have told us something about the virus we didn't already know?
A: People should continue to maintain social distancing, wear a mask in public, wash their hands frequently, stay home if they are sick, don’t touch their face and to regularly clean high-contact surfaces.
I am looking forward to seeing the result of reliable studies that determine if a person has sustained immunity after they recover from COVID-19. I think that along with an available vaccine will provide us with critical protection in the future from this virus.
I also want to remind people that we are continuing to test anyone with symptoms at Jim Miller Park in Cobb and Hunter Park in Douglas, on a daily basis. We are also testing many individuals who are asymptomatic. Eligibility and appointments are required, but you can get an appointment by completing our online testing self-referral request form: CDPHcovid19testing.org
