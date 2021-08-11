MARIETTA — Members of the We Thrive in Riverside tenants’ association called on the Marietta Housing Authority Wednesday to expand rental options for residents receiving housing vouchers.
In particular, activists want Marietta to join Atlanta in blocking landlords from refusing to accept Section 8 housing vouchers, a federal subsidy for low-income renters.
Cynthia Johnson, one of the renters who attended the meeting, said amid a booming housing market with a dearth of affordable options, landlords are refusing to take vouchers because they know they can make more money on the open market.
“The economy is very strenuous right now, and people are in need of housing,” Johnson said. “So they're basically price gouging. And instead of paying something that you would normally pay $800 for, you pay $1,200.”
We Thrive in Riverside leader Monica DeLancy alleged some property owners are using a variety of means to avoid renting to voucher holders.
“They’ll deny somebody because of their credit. They won’t say they’re denying somebody because of Section 8 … they’ll use another excuse,” DeLancy said. Other landlords, she added, have said they will accept Section 8 renters — just not right now.
The voucher question isn’t the only issue facing low-income renters, others said. Angela Wright said they face “deplorable conditions — moles, rats, all of that.”
Mayor Steve Tumlin said near the meeting’s close that the city is limited in how much it can pry into potential code violations.
“Cities have tried to have inspections for years, but due process gets in the way. And the apartment lobbyists are pretty strong,” Tumlin said. “It’s greatly restricted what a city or county’s code enforcement can do.”
Johnson went on to say she wanted Marietta to follow the example of the Atlanta City Council, which in February 2020 barred property owners from discriminating based on a renter’s “source of income,” according to WABE Atlanta. The change was intended to effectively bar landlords from refusing to rent to Section 8 recipients. Marietta’s city code refers only to the guidelines set forth under the federal Fair Housing Act, which bars housing discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status and disability.
The Marietta Housing Authority, as Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly (who used to serve on the authority) pointed out, administers but does not write housing policy. Changes to city ordinance would come from the City Council, and Kelly said she needed to take a closer look at the scope of the issue before commenting on any changes to the code.
Speaking after the meeting, Tumlin said he understands the Section 8 issue to be far more significant in unincorporated Cobb, beyond the city’s jurisdiction. And besides, he believes taking such an action would be overstepping the government’s bounds by interfering with the landlord-tenant contractual relationship.
“Our world is pretty narrow here,” Tumlin said. “If they're … discriminating, I think it’s already in the Fair Housing Act … telling a landlord what they can or cannot do, that would be dangerous to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.