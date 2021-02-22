MARIETTA — As the Cobb Board of Commissioners worked through their agenda at Monday’s work session, one of the top items on the commission’s list was a nearly $23 million federal grant which would provide rental assistance to local families in need.
The program is set to be voted on at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. If approved, the money will be doled out to five local non-profits tasked with getting assistance to renters. Those organizations are Star-C, HomeFree, MUST Ministries, the Center for Family Resources, and Sweetwater Mission.
Each non-profit will receive a $4 million portion of the grant, and be paid an administrative fee of 8% of the dollars each group disburses. Remaining funds will be given to Cobb County Magistrate Court for additional work on eviction hearings, and to WFN Consulting for “grant management oversight.”
In December, Congress funded the Emergency Rental Assistance program through the second national stimulus package, allocating $25 billion to local and state governments.
The federal dollars come with several restrictions. Recipients must demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, have qualified for unemployment insurance or otherwise experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19, and have a household income at or below 80% of the local median.
The proposal to be voted on Tuesday differs from the one advanced by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid in January, in that it is not derived from 2020 CARES Act funding. Cupid and Commissioner Keli Gambrill had sparred over the January proposal, but there were no such fireworks Monday.
Gambrill did, however, question the fee structure for the new program, with County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris responding that the non-profits had more than earned their keep.
“I think that it's more than fair, because they do the work. The non-profits put in a lot of time, effort and work into these applications,” McMorris said.
“They've had to hire people to keep up with the number of applications that come in across their desk. I think that they have in fact probably come out in the red in a lot of cases because of the amount of time … some jurisdictions are paying up to 20% of the administration (of funds).”
Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy, who attended the meeting remotely, outlined the case for devoting a portion of the funds to court expenses. Murphy told the commission his court would need to fill a temporary position to help administer the funds.
“This agenda item includes a small amount of money, which will be a temporary position at the court,” Murphy said. “And the rental assistance providers have indicated that this really is critical, and it will help them do the court piece as well.”
Murphy added the position would likely be filled by a current employee of the court, who will be temporarily reassigned.
Among the other agenda items discussed and to be voted on Tuesday is an authorization to continue allowing the county to use CARES Act money to subsidize the CobbLinc Cumberland Circulator bus. The bus line is typically funded through a surcharge on hotel rooms in the area, but those income flows have declined as tourism dried up over the last 12 months.
The county is now proposing to allocate $1 million to prop up the Cumberland Circulator until hotel bookings become viable again. The Board of Commissioners previously sent $675,000 to the Cumberland Circulator last May.
Finally, the commission, at the recommendation of Cupid, will vote on the appointment of Roger L. Ball as the county’s new purchasing director, who will be charged with procuring “materials, supplies, equipment, and services for all county departments.”
The position was previously held by Joe Tommie, who retired last year and drew an annual salary of $120,704.
