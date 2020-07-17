MARIETTA — A dozen high school and GED graduates were met with a parade of cheers, bell ringing and signs Friday to mark the milestone in their lives.
Like many high school graduation ceremonies in 2020, it was scaled back and adjusted for social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the others, this one was for youth in Cobb County's foster care system.
Cobb DFCS Director LaSondra Boddie said this year, 19 youth in foster care graduated from high school or received a GED, and one young adult recently graduated from college. A dozen students were at the celebration with foster families, case workers and others, including community leaders.
"We just wanted to honor them and let them know we're so proud of them," she said. "We're their parents. Traditionally, kids with parents, or their legal custodians, caretakers, you generally have some type of high school celebration with family and friends. And we legally have taken on that responsibility, so to me it's our responsibility to give them that same opportunity."
Boddie said the overall graduation rate for youth in foster care is below 50%.
Among those in the parade were Cobb County Commissioners JoAnn Birrell, Lisa Cupid and Keli Gambrill, DFCS Division Director Tom Rawlings and Deputy Division Director Chris Hempfling.
Gloria Crighton, who earned her GED last fall, said now that she has her degree, she is working on cosmetology school.
"I really didn't like school, so I am happy I could get it over with, move on and have a job," she said.
Kimberly Tinsley, program director of the Rise Up Academy at the Center for Children and Young Adults and one of Crighton's mentors, said the graduate has been advocating for herself.
"I think the best word to describe Gloria is 'relentless,' especially in her endeavors. She's extremely self-confident," Tinsley said.
McEachern High School graduate LaMya Byrd, like many of her peers, was disappointed she couldn't walk across the stage for graduation because of COVID-19.
"Other than that, I'm glad I'm finally finished," Byrd said.
After the parade, DFCS leaders and others, including state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, and Cobb Juvenile Judge Wayne Grannis spoke to the graduates.
"I want to applaud you for what you've overcome. Your commitment is outstanding," Reeves told the graduates. "You have the opportunity to have an impact on your community, your family and your close circle for the rest of your lives."
Some high school and GED graduates are already in a trade school or going to attend one, some are heading to college and one has started a career in the military, the DFCS director said.
"To have them be determined, in the midst of all the obstacles they face, is just a testament to their strength and willpower. I'm so proud of them, each and every one of them," Boddie said.
